Overnight news roundup: 15-16 October

Although Apple has made strides to become more "green", it seems Green Peace is having none of it. Upon dismantling the iPhone, the environmental organisation found that the iPhone contains "hazardous chemicals" that could have an impact on both the environment and the people using the device.

iPhone can cause cancer?

Following the news of the possible iPhone environmental effects, the Center for Environment Health is mulling the possibility of an Apple lawsuit. It wants to bring the company to task for its inability to meet better environmental standards. The Center is calling the move "citizen enforcement". Should it proceed with its intent to sue Apple, it wants to force the company to add a warning label to each device sold.

Countries like China and North Korea aren't the only ones to enforce internet censoring - there are a number of censors in most countries around the world. Citizen Lab has now released a guide that will allow you to circumvent just about any web censor.

The British Academy of Film and Arts has announced that it will be naming Will Wright - well known creator of the Sims series - a fellow of the organisation. The organisation stated that Wright's "immense body of work" makes him the best fit for such an honour.

Have you ever ridden a bicycle and wanted to browse the internet while doing so? If so, you may want to check out this prototype from Yamaha that will allow you to pedal your way around town and connect to the internet while you're doing it.

Bigger mobile screens coming next year?

LG-Philips has announced that its mobile display with a 1mm bezel is ready for production. According to the company, this new technology could significantly increase the size of common mobile phone displays, but devices aren't expected to hit shelves until 2008.

With the DS surging in the handheld gaming market and the Wii continuing to dominate the home console market, Nintendo is on a roll. The company's market value has topped 10 trillion yen, making it the third largest Japanese company behind Toyota and Mitsubishi.

Although the internet has exploded in size over the past decade, some still speculate that internet advertising revenue will not be enough to justify companies abandoning conventional means of advertising for the web. Regardless, it seems there is no stopping the internet from becoming the advertising powerhouse.