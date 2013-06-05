Huawei Ascend Y300 descends on UK with super low price tag

The Huawei Ascend Y300 will go on sale in the UK from tomorrow, June 6, and it will carry a price tag which will please even the most frugal among us.

We first saw the Ascend Y300 back in February at MWC 2013 where we got our hands on it and were impressed with its feature list and generally solid build quality.

Considering it's going to set you back just £59.95 on PAYG for upgrading customers (it's £69.95 otherwise) - or free on contracts starting at £7.50 per month - the Ascend Y300 appears to be a decent contender on paper with a 4-inch display, 1GHz dual-core processor and Android Jelly Bean operating system.

On paper winner

It may only be running version 4.1.1 of Android but considering Google's only up to 4.2.2 this isn't a big issue - although the custom Emotion UI Huawei has stuck on the Ascend Y300 may not sit well with some users.

There's more good news when it comes to the camera, with a 5MP snapper 'round the back of the handset - plus you get a front facing 0.3MP option which may not be the best, but it puts it above the lacking Optimus L3 2.

In the past however Huawei handsets haven't always lived up to their on-paper billing, with sluggish performance and frustrating UI - so we'll wait until we've put the Huawei Ascend Y300 through our in-depth review process before commenting on whether it really is value for money.