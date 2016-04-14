HTC Connect app brings Apple AirPlay support to older HTC smartphones

The HTC 10 made waves by being the first Android smartphone to support Apple's AirPlay streaming protocol right out of the box, but we've excellent news for those who've been supporting HTC before it was cool: it's coming your way as well.

We've just confirmed with HTC that the HTC Connect app can be downloaded and installed on phones as far back as the One M7, which includes the One M8 and One M9 as well. With that install comes Apple AirPlay support, enabling some of HTC's best phones of yesteryear to stream oodles of succulent audio/video content to Apple TV and other AirPlay-compatible products.

Here's a link to the revised HTC Connect app in the Google Play Store. The rest, as they say, is up to you.

