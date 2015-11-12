Facebook is testing Snapchat-like messages on Messenger

Facebook is testing a new feature that will have your Facebook Messenger acting a little like Snapchat.

Facebook is in the process of testing a feature within the Messenger app that lets conversations disappear in a similar way images, videos and messages disappear in the Snapchat app.

"We're excited to announce the latest in an engaging line of optional product features geared towards making Messenger the best way to communicate with the people that matter most," a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement to Buzzfeed about the test.

The feature can be turned on or off by clicking the hourglass icon in any message thread, at any time, so you won't be stuck with disappearing messages if you don't want to be.

Interestingly, the messages in this test will stick around an hour before they disappear, unlike Snapchat, where messages disappear straight after viewing it.

The test is being conducted only in France at the moment, but the social media giant could end up rolling out the feature to other regions in the future, though Facebook has not yet revealed if it will or not.