OnePlus Nord launch date confirmed and it'll be a world's first - here's how to watch

The OnePlus Nord launch date has been confirmed for July 21, and the firm is claiming a world's first as it'll be held in AR (augmented reality).

However, it's not the fact that it's the world's first smartphone AR launch which should be the main draw, but the handset itself. OnePlus has been extensively teasing its affordable Nord phone in recent weeks, and fans will be hoping the handset lives up to the firm's excessive hype.

We already know a few details about the OnePlus Nord, including the fact it will come with a sub-$500 price tag, while TechRadar exclusively confirmed that it will pack a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 5G connectivity and a "flagship-level" camera.

The Nord sites below the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has also given us a couple of glimpses of what the Nord looks like, but we're yet to see the design fully.

Rumors suggest the OnePlus Nord will come with dual front-facing cameras, either three or four rear cameras, and a large, high refresh-rate display - but we'll likely have to wait until July 21 to find out if these are accurate.

How to watch the OnePlus Nord AR launch

If you want to tune into the OnePlus Nord AR launch on July 21 you'll need to grab your smartphone and download the OnePlus Nord AR app from the App Store (iPhone) or Play Store (Android).

Once downloaded, you'll need to open the app and follow the instructions to accept permissions, create your avatar and ensure you’re ready for launch day.

Then, on July 21, you'll need to follow these steps:

Open the OnePlus Nord AR App at 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT

Follow the on-screen prompts to start the AR experience

Make sure you have a good internet connection for consistent streaming

900 OnePlus Nord handsets for pre-order

OnePlus made 100 handsets available for pre-order on July 1, and that stock disappeared in a matter of seconds.

If you missed out then, there's another chance to stake a claim for a handset with 900 OnePlus Nord pre-orders available from 9am BST / 4am EDT / 1am PDT on July 8.

These pre-orders will only be available to those in Europe and the UK, and if you miss out for a second time there's a third round of pre-orders on July 15.

You'll need to part with €20 to secure your pre-order, with the payment being knocked off the final handset price, and each pre-order comes with some exclusive OnePlus goodies too.

It's worth noting that we still don't know the final OnePlus Nord price, nor do we have all the specs for the handset, so you'll be pre-ordering a product without knowing all the facts. For those who need a little more reassurance, you'll want to wait until the July 21 launch event to find out if the Nord takes your fancy.

We'll also have a full OnePlus Nord review available when we finally manage to get our hands on the phone, which will offer you our definite buying advice.