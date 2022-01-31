OnePlus Nord 2T release timing and price leaked

Audio player loading…

We recently heard that a OnePlus Nord 2T could be in the works as a successor to the OnePlus Nord 2, and now we have a clearer idea of when this might land, and what it might cost when it does.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2T will arrive in India in April or May. Since this leak is specifically for India it's possible that other regions could get a different launch date, but we'd think most places would get it at around the same time.

Brar goes on to say that the OnePlus Nord 2T will apparently cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, which equates to around $400 / £300 / AU$570 to $535 / £400 / AU$760. Though as ever conversions won't be accurate.

Brar also comments on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 here, saying that it will retail for between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, converting to around $335 / £250 / AU$475 to $400 / £300 / AU$570.

The only other price leak we've seen for that phone (which is rumored to land on February 11) also comes from Brar and is slightly lower, so presumably this is a revised estimate.

OnePlus Nord 2T rumored specifications

There's no specs information here, but recently OnLeaks (another leaker) tipped the Nord 2T's specifications in collaboration with Digit. Apparently the smartphone could sport a 6.43-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It may also house a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of the OS, the Nord 2T might run OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12.

The source adds that the OnePlus Nord 2T might feature a triple-lens rear camera, consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP monochrome camera. At the front, the smartphone could rock a 32MP snapper. Finally, it might have a 4,500mAh battery and 80W charging.

A OnePlus Nord 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Analysis: OnePlus Nord 2T? More like OnePlus Nord 3

The most puzzling thing about the OnePlus Nord 2T so far is its name, as this seems positioned to replace the OnePlus Nord 2 - a phone that landed in July.

So if the Nord 2T really lands in April or May then it will be almost a year newer, thus justifying a new number, given that OnePlus typically uses T models for six-month gaps.

It's especially odd as there wasn't a T version of the original OnePlus Nord, so why introduce one here? It could signify that the specs aren't much of an upgrade, which based on leaks they might not be, but even so, a new number could probably generate more sales, working in OnePlus' favor.

It's also possible that the release date is wrong, and we'll see the OnePlus Nord 2T sooner than has been said. But with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 likely to land imminently, the OnePlus 10 Pro probably getting a global release before long, and the standard OnePlus 10 presumably on the horizon too, it's a busy period for the brand.

So an April or May launch would make sense on that front, to give the other phones room to breathe, we're just not sure about the name.