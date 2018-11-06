OnePlus 6T now officially on sale

The OnePlus 6T is now on sale, less than two weeks after its official launch.

The handset boasts a large 6.41-inch display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, 3,700mAh battery and an eye-catching in-display fingerprint scanner.

Those are flagship specs, but the OnePlus 6T price comes in comfortably lower than many rival flagships, with the device starting at $549 (£499) for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration.

That raises to $629 (£579) for the top-end 8GB/256GB variant, but that's still cheaper than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, Sony Xperia XZ3 and Google Pixel 3.

Acceptable compromises

There are a few compromises, such as the full HD resolution display (rather than QHD), removal of the headphone jack and a camera system which doesn't reach the same heights as Samsung, Google and Apple - but considering the price the OnePlus 6T is still an excellent all-round handset.

It scored a highly respectable 4.5 stars in its official TechRadar review, with our reviewer noting "the OnePlus 6T is the most accomplished phone we've ever seen from the company, and a bunch of new features, including an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a larger battery, add up to make this one of the best phones you can buy right now."

