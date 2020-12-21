New Windows 10 bug appears to break one of its most important tools

A new critical bug appears to have emerged in Windows 10, which is crashing some computers when they run the chkdsk command.

It appears that this bug is affecting Windows 10 running the latest update (December 2020), which was released by Microsoft to fix numerous problems. Instead, as Windows Latest reports, some users have found that when they run the Check Disk tool (also known as chkdsk), their PCs crash, and the dreaded Blue Screen of Death appears.

This is particularly frustrating, as the Check Disk tool is a useful part of Windows 10, enabling the operating system to scan hard drives for problems and fix them.

If using that tool instead crashes some PCs, it means that some users may be unable to identify and fix hard drive issues, which could lead to more serious problems later on.

What’s going on?

It appears that when people use the /f chckdsk command while running the December 2020 update under certain circumstances, an ‘NTFS FILE SYSTEM’ error occurs, and the device crashes.

This error seems to be one that's cropped up before, so hopefully Microsoft will release a fix quickly. Until then, users are being encouraged to avoid running chkdsk unless absolutely necessary.

If they do and their PC crashes, restarting the device should be enough to get the device working again. However, any issues with the drive may not have been fixed.

We’ve contacted Microsoft to find out more, including when we can expect a fix – we'll update this story if and when we get a response.