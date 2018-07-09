New Microsoft Surface teased on Twitter ahead of official unveiling

After multiple rumors of a new Surface tablet on Reddit, a filing with the FCC and a Bloomberg report , Microsoft has started teasing the next Surface on Twitter.

In a short, five-word tweet published on July 9, Microsoft teased “Where will Surface go next?” with the entire line-up of current Surface products.

This wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Microsoft but, curiously, on the far right-hand side of the image (seen below) there’s a grey outline of a product missing from the line-up and a strange date on the screen: 6:00 on Tuesday, July 10.

Given all the rumors, that product is likely the aforementioned budget Surface that we expect to sell for $400 (about £300, AU$530) that will compete with Apple’s $299 9.7-inch iPad for students. It’s expected that Microsoft could lift the curtain as early as tomorrow on the tablet (which would explain the strange date on the screens) and units could hit store shelves as early as Friday, July 13.

Where will Surface go next? pic.twitter.com/9lz3MJmBATJuly 9, 2018

While all signs (and rumored specs) are pointing to a new Surface tablet, there’s a surprising amount of users hungry for a new Windows phone powered by a new operating system called Andromeda. It seems unlikely that this purported unveiling will be that device, but hey, anything's possible.

Microsoft has yet to send formal invitations to a Surface event but chances are good we’re getting something new in the Surface family at 6 o’clock on July 10.