Microsoft's new wireless ergonomic keyboard

Microsoft has updated its range of keyboard kits with the new wireless Natural Ergonomic Desktop 7000.

The Natural Ergonomic Desktop 7000 consists of the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 and the Microsoft Natural Wireless Laser Mouse 6000. Both are developed with maximum ergonomic comfort in mind, and both mouse and keyboard are wireless.

Microsoft said its average user spends six hours in front of the computer every day. The more time that's spent using a computer, the higher the need for a good working posture.

"The innovative shape of the keyboard and mouse encourage a more natural hand, wrist, and forearm posture. Don't overlook the importance of using an ergonomic desktop - it is an important part of making your time on the computer more comfortable and more productive," Microsoft states on its website.

The keyboard uses an angled key set-up, while the mouse has been designed to put minimal strain on the underarm and wrist. The Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Desktop 7000 costs around £60.