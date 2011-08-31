Sony officially names Tablet S and Tablet P slates

Sony has officially announced the names of its two new slates: what was once known as the S1 will now be called Sony Tablet S, while the Sony S2 is now the Sony Tablet P.

Sony has also announced the official Tablet S and Tablet P UK release dates - although frustratingly vague, we will be seeing both slates hit in Wi-Fi form from the end of September 2011.

A Wi-Fi and 3G version of Tablet S will be released in November 2011 as well.

You can check out video of all the best Sony products on show at IFA below:

No official word on UK pricing for either slate, but our US neighbours are looking at prices starting from $479 for the Tablet S and $599 for Tablet P - that's £293 and £367 respectively.

Agent M and Tablet P

Both slates come with an Nvidia Tegra 2 mobile processor, Android Honeycomb (Wi-Fi only models come with 3.1 with an upgrade to Android 3.2 on the cards, 3G models with 3.2 out of the box), front- and rear-facing cameras, a USB 2.0 port and SD card slot.

The two tablets also feature Sony's TruBlack technology; by controlling the refraction of light between the LCD and the screen, display reduces reflection and glare from sunlight or fluorescent light which means you should enjoy high contrast viewing whether in bright sunlight or not.

So you see, rumours aren't always wrong.

We hope to get our eager little mitts on both tablets at IFA 2011 very soon, so stay tuned for our in-depth hands on Sony Tablet S and Sony Tablet P reviews.