Lenovo introduces Windows 8-powered ThinkPad Twist, IdeaTab Lynx

Lenovo unleashed a plethora of multi-mode Windows 8 devices Tuesday, calling them a "touch-optimized family."

First up among the new entrants is the IdeaPad Yoga 13, a flexible device with a hinge that's literally revolutionary as it allows for full 360-degree rotations and folds from laptop to tablet in one swipe.

Calling it one of the world's first "multi-mode Ultrabooks," Lenovo said the Yoga 13 comes with third-generation Intel Core processors.

Its super thin 16.9-millimeter frame, eight hours of battery life and 13.3-inch HD IPS display complements the convenient convertibility and portability Lenovo's trying to exude with this product.

Though it's got a full-touch screen, users can also get things like photos moving with a gesture.

Best Buy will begin selling the Yoga 13 on Oct. 12. However, on Oct. 26 consumers can order the device through Lenovo's website as well. Pricing starts at $1,099 (UK availability: early Novebmer starting at £999, approximately AU$1,074).

11's just as good

Lenovo took it down just a scosche with the IdeaPad Yoga 11, the 13's younger sibling.

Flashing an 11.6 screen and measuring 15.6 millimeters thick, the Yoga 11 provides 13 hours of battery life.

An Nvidia Tegra 3 processor, which Lenovo said is the only quad-core for Windows RT on the market, lets users watch HD movies, get their game on and do what they need to do on the web or in applications like Microsoft Office.

The 11 also packs a feature found in the 13 - the ability to enter Stand mode by flipping the keyboard under the screen, an ideal position for movie watching or picture viewing.

Flip the keyboard behind the screen for Tent mode to "bring games or video chats to life."

Lenovo will launch the IdeaPad Yoga 11 in December beginning at $799 (UK availability: late Novebmer, prices starting at £699, about AU$781).

Like a cat

Lenovo got its feline on with the IdeaTab Lynx, a Windows 8 tab running Intel's newest dual-core Atom processor, the Z2760.

The svelte slate has 11.6 inches of convertible convenience, shifting from a tablet to full-functioning PC thanks to a connectable keyboard.

With 16 hours of battery life - achievable through an optional base - users can work, watch movies and play on Windows 8 apps without worrying about an unexpected shut down.

A full-size USB port on the base leaves lots of room to attach externals.

Look for the Lynx sometime in December. The tablet will start at $599 (about UK£374, AU$585) while the options keyboard is going for $149 (approximately UK£149, AU$145).

Business with a twist

Turn it, twist it, do what you will to the ThinkPad Twist - a 12.5-inch device that goes from Ultrabook to convertible tablet thanks to a rotating top.

Running third-gen Intel Core i7 processors, optional 3G and Windows 8 or Windows 8 Pro, the ThinkPad Twist is designed for business consumers.

That's due in large part to pre-installed dedicated software tools aimed specifically at small businesses, like Lenovo Solutions for Small Businesses and Lenovo Cloud Storage.

Loadable storage is up to 500GB or 128GB and battery life is "nearly all-day." A high-def 350nit IPS display and Dolby Home Theatre audio create a not-to-forget multimedia experience.

The Twist goes on sale Oct. 26 through Staples and other retailers, business partners and through Lenovo's website, starting at $849 (UK availbility: prices starting at £809 to £979 exc VAT from mid-November, approximately AU$829).