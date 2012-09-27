Intel launches new mobile processor, the Atom Z2760, for Windows 8

Intel is getting ready for Windows 8 with the Atom Processor Z2760, the company announced Thursday. Formerly codenamed Clover Trail, this new mobile processor runs up to 1.8GHz.

"The Intel Atom Processer Z2760 allows for the thinnest, lightest tablets built on Intel architecture - as thin as 8.5 millimeters and as light as 1.5 pounds - making carrying and storing a powerful tablet less cumbersome and more convenient," the company said in a press release.

It's a dual-core, four-thread SoC that makes for long battery life - more than three weeks of connected standby and more than 10 hours of local HD video playback.

The Z2760 also uses 32nm process technology with second-generation high-k metal gate transistors, to boot.

According to Intel, the Z2760 symbolizes the company's foray into the world of tablets.

"This is just the beginning of Intel's effort in the tablet market, and our goal is to deliver products that fit the spectrum of evolving needs of both consumers and business users without compromising on compatibility, experience or battery life," said Erik Reid, general manager, Application Processor Platforms for Intel's Mobile and Communications Group.

"When people or corporations buy a device with Intel Inside, they're getting the best of Windows 8 features with a computing experience that just works."

The future of Windows 8 mobile

Designed for low-power consumption, the chip will power Windows 8 tablets and tablet convertibles from manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu, LG, Samsung, ZTE, and more.

TechRadar previously covered Clover Trail Atom chips powering tablets and tablet convertibles like the Acer Iconia W510 and the Asus Vivo Tab. In fact, Intel previously confirmed that at least 20 Windows 8 tablets were on the way, sporting its new chip.

The battery-sipping Atom Z2760 is designed for efficent power use in compact, highly portable devices, aimed at matching the demand for built-in security and manageability found in Windows 8, Intel said.

The processor offers Secure Boot and firmware-based Intel Platform Trust Technology.

Z2760-tastic

Other specs for the Z2760 include integrated graphics with up to 533MHz graphics core frequency and hardware acceleration support for 1080p video encode and decode.

It offers support for one internal MIPI-DSI or LVDS display in addition to one external HDMI 1.3 display.

Loaded with Intel Burst and Hyper-Threading Technology, the Z2760 comes with an integrated 32-bit dual channel memory controller and LPDDR2 support and 800 MT/s data rates up to 2GB.

An integrated ISP with support for an HD camera (up to 8MP) and secondary camera (up to 2.1MP), the processor also comes with an embedded multimedia card at 4.41.

TechRadar will be in attendance at an Intel event at 12 p.m. PDT Thursday, so stay tuned to see what more Intel has inside.