iPad 3 is the one to watch, says Apple insider

An anonymous Apple staff member has described the iPad 2, due to launch today, as 'a ho-hum update', while tipping iPad 3 as the tablet to watch from Apple.

While we're counting down the hours and minutes until Apple whips the cloak of mystery off the new iPad 2, which we're expecting to feature a super-skinny screen and more processing power than its predecessor.

The Apple employee told CultofMac, "For the iPad 2, don't get your hopes up too high. That's all I'm going to say."

Immediately going against his previous statement, he then went to clarify, "They've had a number of problems along the way, and the third-generation iPad is the one to make a song and dance about."

There have been rumours that we'll see a third iPad hit the stands later this year, and this particular source told the website that the iPad 3 is indeed on track for a launch later this year.

Hopefully we'll see all the rumours we were hoping for on the iPad 2 - like the higher resolution screen and SD slot - which have seemingly been cast aside from the new iteration.

The Apple staffer also 'confirmed' that we'll see a relaunched MobileMe this afternoon, complete with cloud storage for your iTunes music and videos.

All in all, you could say it's not looking too brilliant for the iPad 2 right now – we all love a good gadget bashing session, but let's reserve judgement on the iPad 2 until it's officially revealed by Apple, shall we?

Via Cult Of Mac