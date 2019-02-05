Magic Leap gets AR app for moving 3D comics

Why read comic books in 2D? A new 3D comic books app has now come to Magic Leap's augmented reality app store, Magic Leap World, and it comes with a few neat tricks.

App developer Madefire already has a comic books app out on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), but the move to AR adds a new level of immersion, where you see 3D images appear and move around in the air in front of you.

But you can do a lot more than just read those moving 3D comics. Madefire has also released an in-app creation tool, meaning users can upload and manipulate their own images for 3D effects and shifting camera angles - and even publish their creations to the platform once they're done.

That last feature is more likely to appeal to budding digital artists than casual users, but it showcases a widening potential for user-created AR content in the future.

The Madefire app is free to download from Magic Leap World, and features motion comics for a variety of DC , Marvel, and Archie comics - even series based on Overwatch - as well as more indie titles. You can see an overview of the app in the video below.

Look before you leap

Since the first iteration of the Magic Leap One launched in late 2018, we've watched closely to see whether the much-hyped AR headset can deliver on its promises. But its potential, as ever, rests on the strength of the software experiences available to use through the hardware.

We went hands on with the Magic Leap One shortly after its release to play a demo of Angry Birds: First Person Slingshot, an AR version of the popular mobile gaming franchise.

Magic Leap is slowly building an arsenal of engaging apps, but you can check out our early impressions with the headset at the link below.

See what we thought in our early Magic Leap One review

Via RoadtoVR