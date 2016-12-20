MacBook Pro’s battery life problems may have a logical explanation

Though the latest innovation in Apple's laptop line, the MacBook Pro has had a rocky reception since its reveal back in October, in part because of its underwhelming battery life.

As it turns out, Apple might have solved the not-so-beefy battery problem if it had more time, but wasn't able to meet its expected ship date, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Sources cited by the oft-reliable Mark Gurman claim Apple was planning on using a higher-capacity battery for its professional-grade mobile laptop, but was forced to go back to an older design after the newer battery failed a key test.

Given how pushing uncertainty with high-capacity batteries is a risky game, the decision may have been a safe move on Apple's part, even if it wound up cutting some customer expectations short.

While it's worth keeping grain-of-salt levels of skepticism concerning Bloomberg's report as there's no official word from Apple on the matter, there's no denying competition is starting to nip at the tech giant's heels in the territory that was once exclusively its own.

MacBook Pro-vention

While bringing new features like an innovative Touch Bar and super-clear speakers to the party, the lack of certain ports in favor of USB-C and less-than-stellar battery life (on top of a now-fixed buggy battery life meter) caught the ire of many creatives and professionals that once called Apple's ecosystem home.

Microsoft didn't hesitate to capitalize on this, calling the MacBook Pro as a "disappointment" and attributing its failure to connect with its established market as the drive behind its success with the Surface Book and Surface Pro 4.

Criticisms on what could have been aside, the new MacBook Pro still holds ample promise.

The question is: In a post-iPhone 7 and iPad Pro world, where advances in smartphones and tablets could be demanding more and more of Apple's attention, will the company still put the same resources into its laptops that it used to?

