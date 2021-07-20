Louis Vuitton’s new wireless speaker looks like it’s from another planet

Fashion brand Louis Vuitton’s Horizon Light Up has launched a new wireless speaker, and it looks curiously like a UFO straight out of a retro science fiction flick.

The Horizon Light Up wireless speaker can be pre-ordered now for the stratospheric price of $2,980 (around £2,200 / AU$4,100), with the official launch set for July 31. While it’s certainly expensive, that sort of price isn’t unheard of for the best wireless speakers, and lands within the range of the fantastic KEF LS50 Wireless II.

That being said, the Horizon Light Up does come across as something of a novelty, especially given its maker. And the wireless speaker’s overall design certainly gives that impression, featuring a mix of steel, leather, glass and 35 LEDs, with the company’s logo emblazoned all over the device.

However, the Horizon Light Up sounds a bit more promising than the usual style-over-substance wireless speaker, featuring a 3-inch subwoofer, 0.75-inch tweeters and support for both Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Horizon's the limit

The Horizon Light Up wireless speaker also seems to have been based on the design of the company’s iconic Toupie handbag, which features similar build quality and disc-like appearance, and – you guessed it – comes with a similarly eye-watering price tag.

It’s worth noting that the Horizon Light Up wireless speaker isn’t Louis Vuitton’s first audio rodeo. Last year, the company launched a range of fashion-focused Horizon wireless earbuds, which featured a quality stainless steel build and active noise cancelling.

While these were similarly expensive at $1,000 / £955 (around AU$1,370) a pop, they must have sold well enough for the company to follow-up with another audio product. But with the Horizon Light Up costing considerably more than even those wireless earbuds, we’re not quite ready to predict the wireless speaker will prove to be as popular.