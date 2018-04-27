LG’s new hybrid Wear OS smartwatch may be announced very soon

LG has a new wearable in the works, but this time it’s reportedly a hybrid smartwatch that runs Wear OS. Bucking the trend of its all-screen watches, the LG Watch Timepiece, as it’s rumored to be called, splits its digital and analog capabilities down the middle.

The Timepiece is said to feature the latest Wear OS software, meaning that it will be able to run native apps and will boast iOS and Android compatibility. In that way, it’s business as usual for LG, but where it’s taking a new approach is with its mechanical clock hands.

The biggest and most obvious benefit of going the analog route is better battery life. From a full charge in its “Watch Mode”, which powers it down to its most basic state, it’s said to last 100 days. On the other hand, if you squeeze every last drop out of its 240mAh battery with Wear OS, you can expect at most another 100 hours of time-telling before it zaps out completely.

It's worth noting that this won't be the first watch to blend digital with analog design and functionality. The MyKronoz ZeTime earns that distinction, though it didn't quite stick the landing with its proprietary operating system.

More Timepiece specs

While LG’s hybrid watch is a new approach for one of Wear OS’ main supporter, there’s not a whole lot else that seems remarkable about this device. Noted in this detailed reporting from Android Headlines , it will measure in at 45.5 x 45.4 x 12.9mm. It will be thick, but it won’t be the thickest smartwatch ever.

Behind its 1.2-inch, 360 x 360 display, you’ll find the standard batch of watch specs: the Snapdragon Wear 2100, 4GB of onboard storage for use with downloadable apps and music storage, and 768MB of RAM.

It reportedly won’t support GPS or NFC out of the box, meaning if you want in-depth fitness tracking, or contactless payments via Google Pay, you’re going to have to bring your phone around.

Price isn’t yet known for the LG Watch Timepiece, but it should be soon, as LG is said to unveil it on Monday, April 30. When it releases in June, you’ll be able to snag it in two colors: New Aurora Black and Cloud Silver.