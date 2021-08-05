It's official: Cobra Kai season 4 is getting a release date at the end of 2021

Netflix has confirmed that Cobra Kai season 4 is landing on the subscription service in December 2021, and has released a brief teaser to announce this.

The action-packed, lighthearted announcement trailer features characters both new and returning, and there's even a few nods that Karate Kid aficionados should fondly recognize.

Karate. Is. Coming.COBRA KAI will return with Season 4 this December. pic.twitter.com/hrOuBESyvSAugust 5, 2021 See more

Analysis: what can we glean from the teaser?

Netflix had previously confirmed that Cobra Kai will be returning for a fourth season, and that the release date would be this year. Filming for season 4 finished back in May. We now know the release month is December, so we're a step closer to knowing exactly when we'll be able to return to the Valley.

The plot this time will see the return of Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver – a character first introduced all the way back in Karate Kid 3. That should mix up the villains for this new season.

We're certainly excited for Cobra Kai season 4, especially as the show so far has been massively entertaining for both older Karate Kid fans and newcomers to the series.

Cobra Kai quickly became a hit on the service after it jumped from YouTube Premium last year. It's unclear how much longer it'll run – but it's likely more popular now than it's ever been, which bodes well for future seasons.