iPhone 14 Pro's best upgrade could also come to the iPhone 15

Audio player loading…

While we’re expecting big changes to the design for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the same isn’t true of the standard iPhone 14 or the rumored iPhone 14 Max. But Apple might only stick with the current design on the base models for one more year.

That’s according to Ross Young (a leaker with a great track record for display-related information), who claims that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max will have the same screen sizes as the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That suggests they’ll also be getting the dual camera cut-outs (and lacking a notch) that we’ve seen in leaks for the iPhone 14 Pro series, as that design change will likely ever so slightly alter the screen size.

I meant to say, "You can expect the 15 and 15 Max to have the same sizes as the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max...May 10, 2022 See more

Indeed, Young made this claim in a tweet following up one where he’d compared the screen sizes of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to their predecessors, so it accounts for the almost imperceptibly small difference in size that the camera cut-outs make.

So if you’re bored of the notch but don’t want to splash out on a Pro model, it might not be too much longer until Apple launches a phone to suit you. That said, this is just one person making the claim, and it’s a very early leak, so we’d take it with a pinch of salt for now.

Analysis: hopefully more changes will come on the inside too

Moving the whole iPhone 15 line to a notch-free design would be a big and welcome step from Apple, but the company might need to do more than just that to make the base models interesting.

Going by rumors, it almost seems like Apple can’t be bothered with the standard iPhone 14, while the iPhone 14 Max is marginally more interesting due to being a new thing, but has the same issues.

One of those issues is the ongoing presence of the notch, but leaks also suggest that those two phones won’t even have a new chipset. So the iPhone 14 in particular could be little more than a re-released iPhone 13.

Hopefully then the move to a new design – if it comes – is a sign that Apple is putting more effort into the iPhone 15. Though it could still lag well behind the iPhone 15 Pro, which reports suggest might be in line for a periscope camera (offering 5x optical zoom) and just one – rather than two – cut-outs in the screen.