iPhone 11 won’t have reverse wireless AirPod charging, says noted analyst

While it was previously reported that 2019's iPhones were likely to receive reversible charging functionality, that now seems unlikely according to a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a well-earned reputation for making Apple-centric predictions.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Kuo believes that Apple may drop wireless power sharing functionality from this year's iPhones because “charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements.”

Given that the Cupertino company completely cancelled its much-hyped and long-awaited AirPower mat earlier in the year for that same reason, that reasoning does seem highly likely, even if Apple has never publicly acknowledged the functionality with regards to its new iPhones.

If true, this would prove hugely disappointing to owners of Apple's second-generation AirPods, who were likely hoping to wirelessly charge their earbuds on the backs of the new iPhone 11 this year – Samsung's Galaxy S10 owners have been able to charge their Galaxy Buds this way since March this year.

Thankfully, Kuo fully expects 18W fast-charging power adapters with USB-C ports to be included in the box with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 handsets, which should offer at least some solace to disheartened Apple fans.

Additionally, Kuo also dismissed previous rumors of Apple Pencil support for the iPhone 11. Of course, we'll know all about what Apple's 2019 range of iPhones will be capable of when they're officially announced in a matter of hours.