Three UK confirms free London Underground Wi-Fi

Update: Virgin Media has now confirmed that Three will be joining its Underground Wi-Fi network, providing customers with free access to the web. Virgin Media will also bring seven more stations online before the end of July, pushing the total connected stops to 144.

Until now Three customers have been looking enviously along the platform as those on EE, Vodafone and O2 enjoy free Wi-Fi on the London Underground, but that's about to change.

TechRadar sat down with Three's Director of Customer Strategy, Danny Dixon, who revealed that the data-friendly network would finally hop aboard the free Wi-Fi express by the end of July.

What does that mean? Well you'll be able to get online at 137 Underground stations (ticket halls, corridors and platforms should all be covered) free of charge.

The service comes courtesy of Virgin Media who originally installed the Wi-Fi network ahead of the London 2012 Olympics (remember them?).

