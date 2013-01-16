Lovefilm snaps up The Office US and 30 Rock with NBCUniversal deal

Video on-demand service Lovefilm has added a bounty of top TV from across the pond after signing a streaming deal with NBCUniversal.

The Amazon-owned company will have the rights to super-popular US comedies like The Office (the Steve Carrell version) and 30 Rock, starring Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin.

Alongside the current crop are archive hits like the once-unmissable supernatural drama Heroes and the iconic 80s cheese-fest Knight Rider, starring the one and only David Hasselhoff and his talking car Kitt.

The deal boosts Lovefilms existing move-focused deal with NBCUniversal, and joins deals with Fox, Miramax, Warner Brothers, ABC, BBC, ITV and more.

Lovefilm vs Netflix

The addition of more NBCU content will assist Lovefilm in its ongoing battle with rival service Netflix.

However, of the shows mentioned above, only one of them - 30 Rock - is currently missing from Netflix UK's line-up

Jim Buckle, Managing Director at LOVEFiLM, said: "This deal with NBCUniversal strengthens our exceptional and unrivalled on-demand TV offer. Our content, unbeatable value for money and the instant nature of our service make us the first choice for people who want the best possible entertainment experience."

In unrelated matters, Lovefilm's Instant Streaming service appeared to down for some users for a short period on Wednesday night, but seemed to be working again at the time of writing. We'll update you if we hear any more on that.