BT mocks Sky Sports for 'free football day' offer, says 'we're always free'

BT vs Sky battle heating up as new season approaches

BT has responded to Sky's offer of free access to Premier League Football for everyone in the UK on the first day of the new season, pointing out its channels are always free to BT Broadband users.

Earlier on Thursday, the satellite provider announced Sky Sports 1, including the season's first live game, would be free on Saturday August 17, taking over the free-to-air Sky 2 channel on all set-top boxes.

The move was a direct response to BT Sport's new challenge, powered by the telecom's provider's coup of securing 38 live Premier League games for its new channels.

Speaking to Pocket-Lint, BT called the move a 'stunt' and encouraged viewers to take advantage of the opportunity to get free access to BT Sport if they use the company's home broadband services.

Few top picks

"BT Sport is free every day of the season for BT broadband customers, not just free for one day," a BT spokesperson said.

"We are pleased to see that our arrival has prompted Sky to attempt to raise its game, but this stunt does not disguise the fact that this season they have fewer top pick matches."

The spat is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat moves, aimed at pushing customers to make a choice between BT and Sky's sports coverage and home broadband deals.

Less than two weeks ago, Sky offered a year's free broadband for customers who signed up for Sky Sports and transferred their service directly from BT.

Interruption for BT Vision customers

Meanwhile, on Thursday, BT revealed that some of its BT Vision television customers may endure interruption to Sky Sports coverage.

Recombu Digital reports the company will now offer streamed access to Sky Sports 1 & 2 via BT Infinity Broadband, rather than via cable TV.

However, for those on slower BT copper broadband connections, it could mean they're temporarily unable to watch the Sky Sports channels.

For the "small number" of affected customers, BT is offering six months of free broadband as means of compensation, while it addresses the issue.