Sky retaliates in brewing war with BT, offers free broadband if they ditch rival

Sky has made a cheeky offer to BT customers, promising them a year of free broadband access if they ditch the rival provider and sign up for Sky Sports.

The offer, which also gives a year of free broadband for existing Sky Sports, comes following BT's decision to offer its new sports channels free to BT Broadband users.

The channels, which will feature the live Premier League football rights BT picked up by the telecoms giant earlier this year, are the biggest threat yet to Sky's dominance of the UK sports market.

The free access is only for a year and, naturally, deserters will have to pay line-rental of £14.50 a month throughout.

Pick your poison

Sky customers can buy the BT Sport channels to watch through their satellite dish, but can only do so direct from BT for the cost of £12 a month (£15 for HD action).

"For sports fans, there is no need to compromise on your TV service," said Sky sales and marketing boss Stephen van Rooyen. "Sky Sports comes not only with an unrivalled range of live action, including more Barclays Premier League than ever, but the best deal for totally unlimited broadband as well."

BT has pointed out that its offering is still cheaper and claimed Sky is "overcharging fans." The satellite does have the advantage of hosting more content though, so pick your poison folks.

Via Guardian