India vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 grudge match from anywhere

There are a lot of people who have been waiting for this 2019 Cricket World Cup a long time - India vs Pakistan. There were rumours of more than 500,000 people applying to buy tickets to watch this live at Old Trafford, and we're expecting a worldwide audience in the tens of millions. National pride is at stake in this one - as well as a potential spot in the last four of the World Cup - and we've created this guide for getting an India vs Pakistan live stream, regardless of where you are in the world.

Live stream India vs Pakistan - where and when The 2019 Cricket World Cup heads to Manchester for this grudge match, the redeveloped Old Trafford that can hold up to 25,000 India and Pakistan fans. Like most of the matches this year, it starts at 10.30am BST. So that's 3pm in New Delhi and 2.30pm in Pakistan (and 7.30pm AEST if you're watching Down Under).

We'll forget about the international geo-politics of this encounter, and concentrate on the game itself. It's all set up to be a cracker, with both teams showing signs of brilliance already in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Winners of this competition in 1983 and 2011, India arrived late to the 2019 tournament to recover from another intense IPL. But Virat Kohli's men have looked no-less fresh for that, with a stonking win over South Africa (thanks, in large part, to Rohit Sharma's outstanding century) and then a strong victory over pre-tournament favourites Australia. Their batting line-up is looking particularly intimidating, while Jasprit Bumrah continues to show why he has risen to the top of the world rankings in this format.

Pakistan are really living up to their reputation as cricket's most unpredictable team. From shocking against the Windies to pulling off a shock against England and almost doing the same against the Aussies, it's near impossible to forecast what version of the team will turn up against India. Pretty much all of their batsmen have contributed with runs and could convert higher, and they'll be hoping that Mohammed Amir can impress once again with the ball.

Both teams will be desperate to win this match that resonates way beyond the field of play and the Cricket World Cup. Getting an India vs Pakistan live stream is the easy bit and you can continue reading to see how to watch from just about anywhere on Earth.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

Watching in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US, India or Pakistan? We've got all the details you need about the broadcaster in your country further down this page.

But if you're away from your home country today, the minute you try to watch your domestic broadcast you'll discover that you can't because of geo-blocking. That's annoying, but by using a VPN you can watch it anyway without reverting to some dodgy, illegal feed you've dug out online.

VPNs are really easy to download and use - especially if you go for the very best one out there. In our view, that garland goes to ExpressVPN, which we found to be better than the 100+ others we've tested. It combines the best of security, speed and simplicity and also scores well for compatibility options (use it on the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, Android, iPhone, etc). So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, we'd go for either ExpressVPN or one of our other top three best VPN options: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It's really affordable, too

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go Once you've selected, downloaded and installed your chosen VPN, all you need to do is go to 'choose location' and select a server back in your homeland. It's surprisingly easy to do and, from there, you can watch the online broadcast as if you back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Cricket fanatics in India will probably be ahead of the game here, as the go-to broadcaster Star India (or, more specifically, Star Sports) has every single game of the 2019 Cricket Wold Cup. The action starts at 3pm New Delhi time. Alternatively, sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream India vs Pakistan live in the UK

If you were hoping that an event as prestigious as a World Cup would be shown on free-to-air television, then we have some bad news. Sky Sports (and Sky Go for mobiles, tablets and laptops) is where all the action is taking place on UK screens. If you've not got Sky and aren't at all interested in a subscription, then Now TV is the next best thing with daily, weekly and monthly sports passes all available. Not in the UK for this game? You can still indulge in Sky or Now's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch India vs Pakistan: live stream in Australia

As is so often the case for Aussie sports fans these days, you've basically got two options. The first is to get hold of a Fox Sports subscription. The second is handy if you don't want such a commitment... Get yourself a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices). That will get you all of the cricket, but without being tied into a long contract. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. This match is due to start at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to watch India vs Pakistan: New Zealand live stream

Like in the UK, it's Sky Sports for cricket fans in New Zealand. It's a late start though, with the first ball due to be bowled at 9.30pm. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're even further away - as in overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is your way to go.

How to watch India vs Pakistan: US live stream