How to watch Men's 100m Freestyle final free and live stream today's other Olympics swimming online

Team ROC's Kliment Kolesnikov looks poised to spring a major upset on an action-packed day at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with five gold medal events on the cards. The 21-year-old Kolesnikov was 0.06 seconds off the Olympic Record set by Eamon Sullivan in 2008, and will go head-to-head with reigning champion Kyle Chalmers (Australia) and pool superstar Caeleb Dressel (USA).

Read on as we explain how to get a Men's 100m Freestyle final live stream and watch 2020 Olympics swimming online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

Kicking off the day's action will be the first Men's 800m Freestyle final (10.30am JST) in over a century, with Mykhailo Romanchuk (Ukraine) and Florian Wellbrock (Germany) gunning for gold.

That's set to be followed by a battle between Izaac Stubblety-Cook (Australia) and Arno Kamminga (Netherlands) in the Men's 200m Breaststroke final (10.44am JST), the two swimmers being perfectly matched in Heat 4.

Then it's the Women’s 200m Butterfly final (11.28am JST), which looks set to be a four-way tussle between Zhang Yufei (China), Hali Flickfinger (USA), Boglárka Kapás (Hungary) and Regan Smith (USA).

Then it's that massive 100m Freestyle final (11.37am JST), topped off with the Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay final (12.31pm JST) that will be the last medal event of the day, and will see the USA try to fend off Japan, China and Germany.

Of course, there will be plenty of heats and semi-finals in between, so read on for how to watch the Men's 100m Freestyle final online and live stream Olympics swimming from anywhere today.

More from the pool: see how to get an Olympics swimming live stream

Who has a free Olympics swimming live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the swimming, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, and it's confirmed that the Men's 100m Freestyle final will be one of the events that it shows live.

How to watch Olympics swimming from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics swimming live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 7plus website

How to watch Men's 100m Freestyle final: live stream Olympics swimming in the US

It looks as though the Men's 100m Freestyle final (and today's other finals are being shown on NBC in the US, with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday evening. That means you can also watch as part of the NBCOlympics.com streaming service and apps. If you don't have NBC as part of your cable package, great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV offers NBC in select markets, as part of its $35 a month Blue package - which also include NBCSN. But be sure to check the Sling website for special offers - there's usually something eye-catching on. For example, at the time of writing you can get your first month for only $10. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch Men's 100m Freestyle final: live stream Olympics swimming for FREE in Australia

Aussie swimming fans can watch the Men's 100m Freestyle final for FREE Down Under, thanks to the 7plus streaming service. Better still, the race is set for a very comfortable 12.37pm AEST start on Thursday afternoon. Not only does the 7plus service have a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, you can also watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic Olympics coverage.

Watch Men's 100m Freestyle final in the UK

The Men's 100m Freestyle final is set to begin at 3.37am BST on Wednesday night/Thursday morning, which means you've got a very late night in store if you want to tune in from the UK. The better news is that it's being shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer streaming service in the UK, which means it's completely FREE to watch (though you should possess a valid TV Licence). If you're already a subscriber, Discovery+ and Eurosport are also showing the Men's 100m Freestyle final. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

Related: how to watch British Lions tour of South Africa

How to watch Men's 100m Freestyle final FREE: live stream Olympics swimming in Canada