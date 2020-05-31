How to watch Celebrity Family Feud and stream the new season online from anywhere

Will a makeover be in store for host Steve Harvey? Celebrity Family Feud returns with a showdown between two generations of Queer Eye cast members - read on to find out how to watch Celebrity Family Feud online and stream the show no matter where you are in the world.

Celebrity Family Feud - cheat sheet The new series of Celebrity Family Feud premieres on Sunday May 31st at 8pm ET/PT on ABC in the US. The channel can be easily watched by anyone without cable using Hulu + Live TV - currently there's a FREE 1-week trial!

The new season kicks off by pitting the original Queer Eye crew, led by Carson Kressley, against the latest cast members from Netflix's version of the show, captained by Bobby Berk. Needless to say, we're in for a hilarious one-hour episode!

Joining Bobby in his team will be Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Wesley Hamilton. Facing them will be Carson's Queer Eye OG team, featuring Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez.

As ever, the show sees celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.

Alongside the Queer Eye special, the new season also promises a battle of the East Coast Reality Stars from “Jersey Shore” versus the West Coast Reality Stars from “The Hills.”

Future episodes are also set to see appearances from 2Chainz, Cedric The Entertainer, Big Boi, Kevin Nealon, Drew Carey and Drag Race star RuPaul. Read on to find out how to watch Celebrity Family Feud and stream every episode live no matter where you are in the world.

More can't-miss TV: here's how to watch Normal People

How to watch Celebrity Family Feud online in the US for free

This bit is easy if you're in the US, as anyone with cable can watch Celebrity Family Feud on ABC on Sunday's at 8pm ET and PT - or 7pm CT. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season. You may need to enter your cable provider details first, so have these to hand for your convenience. Alternatively, there are a slew of TV streaming services that should give you access to ABC programming. Each platform comes with a free trial period, usually of around 7-days - and as we've said before we think the Hulu + Live TV package is probably the best option for most people, especially when you consider its FREE one-week trial. Other trustworthy options include:

AT&T Now : Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream.

: Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream. YouTube TV: $44.99 for over 70 channels. Episodes of Celebrity Family Feud can be watched On Demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code.

How to watch Celebrity Family Feud from abroad

While anyone in the UK will find it easy to watch Celebrity Family Feud via ABC, folks elsewhere in the world may struggle to tune in to the new gameshow because of geo-blocking.

If this is the case, anyone from the US who's currently abroad could consider using a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content and services you already pay for back home - just from anywhere in the world.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Celebrity Family Feud at home from anywhere on the planet.