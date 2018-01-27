Google's AI-powered Clips camera is finally on sale

Remember the Google Clips camera? Announced at Google's hardware event back in October, the compact, AI-powered snapper has just gone on sale – if you're in the US, you can now pick one up from the Google Store for $249 with free shipping.

Google had never been very clear on availability for the little camera, and as Android Police spotted, it arrived on the Google Store without any fanfare. There's still no word on international availability, and shipping dates are listed as February or even March, so you're still going to be waiting a while if you put an order in.

Read more: Google Clips

If you didn't notice the small device the first time around, it's an always-on camera that uses artificial intelligence to judge when the moment is right to capture a shot, saving you the effort of having to actually push the shutter button.

Hands-free photography

The thinking is you set Google Clips up in the living room or the kitchen and it takes care of snapping your kids or your pets in their best light, picking the most photogenic moments through its on-board smarts without you having to be behind the camera.

There's 16GB of storage on board and you don't need an internet connection for the camera to work, though it will sync with Google Photos if you ask it to. Measuring 2 inches square, there's a 12MP lens on board, and it can record video as well as pictures.

It's part of Google's wider push into hardware over the last year or so, covering phones, laptops and high-fidelity speakers. Whether Clips has broad enough appeal to make much of an impact remains to be seen, but it's another in a long line of gadgets with AI on board.