Google Pixel 3a leak shows us the cut-price handset once again

If the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (above) are too pricey, the Pixel 3a could be the Google handset for you. Image credit: Google

The Google Pixel 3a looks almost certain to launch in May – probably at Google IO 2019 – and yet another leak regarding the affordable Pixel 3 variant has added more fuel to the rumor fire.

The latest Pixel 3a leak comes to us via reliable phone tipster Evan Blass, who posted an official-looking press shot of a handset he says is the Google Pixel 3a.

It matches up with previously leaked images of the handset, which bears a clear resemblance to the standard Pixel 3, launched back in October 2018.

Google Pixel 3a pic.twitter.com/WFb1bfvlK9April 24, 2019

This latest Google Pixel 3a leak may also give us a hint of the launch date for the handset, with May 7 shown on the phone's screen – that's the first day of Google's IO conference.

Other Pixel 3a rumors suggest the handset will have a 5.56-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM and a 12MP rear camera.

Whatever the Google Pixel 3a turns out to offer, we're likely less than two weeks away from its official unveiling, so we could know the exact details very soon.