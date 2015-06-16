The coolest and weirdest moments of E3 2015

The only part of an E3 that you can count on more than the cool game announcements are the stilted, silly and super cool moments that the publishers pepper into their live events. Luckily for us, E3 2015 has already delivered all three, and Day One isn't just ended.

From holographic Minecraft to an awkward attempt at creating a meme, we've captured every last exciting and excruciating detail from this year's proceedings in chronological order. Read on, dear friend!

Update: I've added the strangest moments from Nintendo and Square Enix's E3 media events to the of this gallery. Check them out!