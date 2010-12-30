Rumour: £200 Nintendo 3DS out on 18th March

British retailers have claimed that the new Nintendo 3DS handheld gaming console will be released in the UK on 18 March next year.

Nintendo is, as would be expected, not commenting on the rumours.

However, as we prepare for the press events in Amsterdam and New York later next month, when we expect to get hands-on time with a number of the launch titles (see full list below this news), one UK retailer has already started taking pre-orders for Nintendo's new console.

£195 3DS pre-orders being taken

GameGears allows users to "register" their interest and is listing the Nintendo 3DS as having an RRP of £199.99 with the e-tailer teasing with a £5 pre-order discount, offering the 3DS to Brits at a price of £194.99

The console will be available in red, blue and black and GameGears promises free delivery.

Japanese gamers will be the first to get their hands on 3DS versions of some of the launch titles next week, at Nintendo World 2011, which takes place January 8-10 in a convention center near Tokyo.

Nintendo World 2011

A total of 32 3DS games will be on display.

One thing that we do know for sure is that the Nintendo 3DS will launch on February 26 in Japan for 25,000 yen.

This list of games in itself is almost worth a trip to Tokyo for the hardcore Nintendophile. You can see more at the official Nintendo World 2011 website.

The full list of titles is shown below (with playable demos in bold courtesy of 1UP):

* indicates working titles

· Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D "The Naked Sample"

· Pro Evolution 3DSoccer

· Street Fighter IV 3D Edition

· Resident Evil Revelations

· Dynasty Warriors Chronicle

· Dead or Alive Dimensions

· Ridge Racer 3D

· Professor Layton and the Mask of Miracle

· Nintendogs + cats

· Kid Icarus: Uprising

· The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

· Steel Diver

· Pilotwings Resort

· AR Games

· Nintendo 3DS Camera

· Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D

· Super Monkey Ball 3D

· Kingdom Hearts 3D*

· Gundam The 3D Battle

· Tales of the Abyss

· One Piece Unlimited Cruise SP

· Cubic Ninja*

· Puzzle Bobble 3D

· Pro Baseball Family Stadium 2011

· Animal Resort*

· Xevious

· 3D Bijin Tokei*

· Starfox 64 3D

· Paper Mario*

· Animal Crossing*

· Mario Kart*

· Surechigai ("passerby") Mii Hiroba

Via ITProPortal.com and Wired.com and 1Up