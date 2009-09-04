Games that didn't make it into Wii Sports Resort

Nintendo's latest Wii Sports Resort has already sold over three million copies worldwide since launch earlier this summer, although there were a few intriguing games that it seems didn't make Ninty's final cut.

The game is the perfect vehicle for the Japanese console giant to show off its super-responsive new MotionPlus motion control tech.

It is also, more importantly, immense fun and something that even the most hardcore 'core' gamer cannot help grinning at, as they pop yet another basketball through the hoop.

Wii Sports 3?

Yet there were some games that were dropped from the final version, including a watersliding game and a fishing game. Which can only give us hope that a Wii Sports III is already well into development.

Wii Sports Resort producer Katsuya Eguchi told Wired: "We considered fishing and a water slide activity before deciding on the final twelve events."

The Nintendo man added: "As for more unconventional concepts, we created a pretty fun prototype of 'kendama' , a traditional Japanese toy, that just didn't fit."

And while Eguchi is a fan of 'controller-free gaming', referencing the success of Wii Fit he also strongly believes "in the role of feedback in games... such as pushing buttons, feeling vibrations or even stepping. It's vitally important for players to physically feel the feedback of their action."

