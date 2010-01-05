EA Sports keep faith in Tiger Woods

EA Sports will not be ending its Tiger Woods golf games range, despite the US star's admission of transgressions after being linked to a string of women.

Woods has found that some of his sponsors have looked unfavourably on his fall from grace, but, rather sensibly, games giant EA Sports has insisted that it is not going to be jumping ship.

"For the past month, we have watched the Tiger Woods story play itself out while several of his sponsors have stepped away from the golfer," said EA's Peter Moore on his blog

Rooted in golf

"Our relationship with Tiger has always been rooted in golf. We didn't form a relationship with him so that he could act as an arm's length endorser. Far from it," he adds.

"We chose to partner with Tiger in 1997 because we saw him as the world's best, most talented and exciting golfer. We struck that partnership with the assumption that he would remain near or at the top of his sport for years to come.

"By his own admission, he's made some mistakes off the course. But regardless of what's happening in his personal life, and regardless of his decision to take a personal leave from the sport, Tiger Woods is still one of the greatest athletes in history."

Nice to see a sensible decision from EA if you ask us. You can download a demo of the game from http://tigerwoodsonline.ea.com/.