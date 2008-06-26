Sony finally dates PS3 movie download service

PS3 movie downloads on the way this year

Sony has finally dated the much-vaunted PlayStation 3 movie download service, which launches in the States 'this summer'.

Kaz Hirai, head of Sony Computer Entertainment, also noted that Japan and Europe will also get the service later in 2008, with further details to follow from E3 next month.

PlayStation back in black

Interestingly, Hirai also noted that the PlayStation division should be back in the black, achieving profitability again by March 2009.

"PS3 launching movie downloads... Sounds like a sure thing," said PSM3 magazine editor, Dan Dawkins.

"PS3's functionality improves all the time - with a recent PS Store revamp, plus Firmware 2.40 likely to launch, I'm betting, the day of Sony's E3 conference.

"I already use my PS3 as the once-mythical 'black box' that controls the living room, watching HD episodes of US TV streamed off my Mac. A direct service eliminates the mass market barrier to entry, and coupled with Sony's forthcoming PlayTV freeview tuner device, makes PS3 an even more compelling entertainment device for even the most casual users"

Trillion Yen businesses

"Sony intends to maintain a leading position in its "trillion yen businesses" (LCD TVs, digital imaging, game and mobile phones)," reads the corporate strategy document.

Sony will also "focus on expanding its PC, Blu-ray Disc-related products, and component/semiconductor businesses into "trillion yen businesses" by the end of FY2010."