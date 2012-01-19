Capcom confirms Resident Evil 6

Capcom has confirmed that it is working on Resident Evil 6 in what's sure to be one of the biggest gaming releases of 2012.

Following masses of speculation, the gaming giant says the latest installment of the gore-filled franchise will be out on November 20th for consoles, with a PC launch to follow soon after.

The game will be set ten years after the Racoon City incident and will star franchise favourites Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy alongside a host of new characters.

No hope is left

With regards to the the plot, Capcom says: "It has been ten years since the Raccoon City incident and the President of the United States has decided to reveal the truth behind what took place in the belief that it will curb the current resurgence in bioterrorist activity.

"Due to be by the President's side is his personal friend and Raccoon City survivor, Leon S. Kennedy, but when the venue suffers a bioterrorist attack, Leon is forced to face a President transformed beyond recognition and make his hardest ever decision.

"At the same time, Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance member Chris Redfield arrives in China, itself under threat of a bioterrorist attack. With no country safe from these attacks and the ensuing outbreaks, the entire world's population is united by a common fear that there is no hope left."

Dramatic horror

With Capcom touting Resi 6 as the most impressive installment yet, producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi promises a gripping storyline with tense action.

He says: "From the outset the team's intention was to create an experience that delivers a gripping storyline, tense single-player and co-op action all set against a constant theme of horror.

"We are calling this fusion dramatic horror and are confident it will resonate with both existing fans of the series as well as newcomers."

Check out the epic three minute official trailer below.

Via: CVG