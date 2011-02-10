Blizzard CEO spills beans on new game

The CEO of World of Warcraft developer Blizzard has been discussing the studio's next major project.

With a title still to be announced, Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime was still happy to talk about the developer's next major game at a public event in Las Vegas this week.

The game is something which the MMO-specialists at Blizzard have been working on for years already.

The Blizzard CEO said of the mystery game:"Without giving away any details, we have some of our most experienced MMO developers, people who spent years working on the World of WarCraft team, working on this project.

Not a WoW sequel

The Blizzard CEO continued: "We're really trying to leverage all the lessons we learned through the years. Some of which we were able to address in World of WarCraft and others that maybe because of the design decisions we've made, you just can't address.

"So we're kind of taking a step back with all that knowledge to make something that's completely new and fresh. We're not trying to make a WoW sequel."

Morhaime revealed little more about the studio's new game, other than to add the somewhat meaningless platitude: "To break the mold, sometimes you have to start over."

More interestingly, the Blizzard boss did talk at some length about his love for iPhone Scrabble-clone Words with Friends.

Although we cannot imagine the WoW developer's next game is going to be an iPhone-exclusive title, it's certainly interesting to hear him talk about the latest trends in mobile social gaming.

Stay tuned for updates on Blizzard's next game as and when we get them.

Via Ars Technica