Fitbit Premium launched to help you get more out of your device – at a cost

Alongside the Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit has just announced Fitbit Premium, a new subscription service open to all Fitbit users as an in-app purchase, and designed to help you get even fitter and healthier than with a device alone.

At launch Fitbit Premium includes nine guided health and fitness programs, designed to improve your sleep, your activity levels, and more, with additional programs set to launch by the end of 2019.

Fitbit Premium also puts more focus on sleep specifically, with tools that go beyond the free ones offered to all users. You’ll be able for example to get a breakdown of your sleep score, complete with graphs, and access a selection of audio relaxation tools.

You’ll also get access to thousands of video and audio workouts, which can be personalized based on your goals.

Improving over time

And that’s just the beginning, with Fitbit Premium additionally set to offer adaptive challenges and games, along with content from other brands, such as mindfulness exercises from Headspace. The service will also offer a wellness report which you can easily share with your doctor, personal trainer or nutritionist, if you so desire.

Fitbit Premium is set to launch sometime in September and will cost £7.99 per month or £79.99 per year in the UK (with pricing for other regions still to be confirmed at the time of writing). So it’s not especially cheap, but it’s still a whole lot more affordable than most gyms.