Redesigned iPod, 13" Retina MacBook Pro and new iMac coming September?

Apple's in for a busy September if all the rumours flying about are to be believed: as well as the iPhone 5 and iPad Mini, sources now suggest a new-look iPod Touch, a smaller Retina MacBook Pro and a new iMac could be on their way too.

Several Eastern sources are reporting that Apple is getting set to rock out a new iPod Touch with a larger display and new aluminium housing a bit like that of the MacBook Airs and Pros.

The hit-and-miss rumour specialist Macotakara's sources tell it that the new iPod Touch will come with a 4-inch screen – just like the oft-rumoured iPhone 5's believed display.

Max power

There'll also be a processor boost to contend with: Apple's A5 chip is the favourite putting it on a power-par with the iPhone 4S.

The rumour mongers also speak of a mysterious small hole at the bottom on the back casing. Your guess is as good as ours.

On to analyst supposition, and Ming-Chi Kuo has released a note advising that a 13-inch Retina Display MacBook Pro will also launch in September, although there are question marks over stock of the displays for which components are in short supply.

Meanwhile old faithful, the iMac, could get a bit of love in September too although details on what exactly will change about the desktop computer are yet to emerge.

All this and the iPhone 5? As well as a possible iPad Mini? We find it all a bit hard to believe, but you never know - September could prove to be an expensive time for Apple lovers.

