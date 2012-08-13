AT&T clears schedule in anticipation of September iPhone 5 launch

As if reports of iPhone 5 pre-orders starting on Sept.12 wasn't enough indication Apple plans to launch their next smartphone this fall, new information has come to light that shows AT&T is battening down the hatches in anticipation of the iPhone 5's release.

BGR is reporting AT&T is instituting an "all hands on deck" policy that will run from the middle of September through early October.

This falls right in line with what we learned earlier, when it was reported Apple will host a conference on Sept. 12 to introduce its next wave of iOS devices like the iPhone 5 and iPad Mini.

AT&T cancels training session due to schedule conflict

Sources have also indicated AT&T cancelled an October regional training session, as it was in direct conflict with a "huge announcement."

With iOS 6 launching this fall, and a heavy concentration of rumors pointing to Apple releasing multiple new iOS devices during that time frame, it makes a great deal of sense for the cellular carrier to clear its slate in anticipation of a massive sales rush.

There's just under a month left until the speculated reveal of the iPhone 5, and it will be worth watching to see if providers follow AT&T's lead over the coming weeks.

All things considered, it now appears as if it's just a matter of time until the iPhone 5 arrives on store shelves.

Via BGR