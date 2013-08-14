AMD 'Never Settle Forever' bundles graphics cards with free games

AMD's "Never Settle Forever" bundle sounds like like the title of a James Bond movie, but it's really part of the graphics card company's not-so-secret hardware push in exchange for free games starting today.

The difference between this rewards program and previous Radeon bundles like "Never Settle" and "Never Settle Reloaded" is that gamers get a choice as to which games they get for free.

"The problem with game bundles is that, for some gamers, giving people a curated selection of games doesn't work," said AMD gaming and graphics PR Robert Hallock during a call yesterday. "We think we can do better than giving people a fixed set of games."

"The really powerful thing about this program is that for the first time, it gives gamers the ability to choose the games that they want the most."

Different tiers

The catalog of free games available to Radeon buyers depends on the graphics card that they purchase from AMD.

The company split the rewards into three tiers, starting with the Radeon Bronze tier for one free game in exchange for buying an AMD Radeon HD 7770 series graphics card.

This entry-level level gaming GPU gives gamers access to Sleeping Dogs, Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Dirt 3 or Dirt Showdown.

AMD Radeon HD 7780 series buyers earn don't have to settle for just one game in the "Never Settle Forever" promotion thanks to the Radeon Silver tier.

They can choose two free games out of eight, including Hitman Absolution and DmC: Devil May Cry and the aforementioned Bronze tier titles.

Finally, Radeon Gold opens the floodgates to three games, as it should for wildly expensive graphics cards like the AMD Radeon HD 7990.

All AMD Radeon HD 7900 series buyers have the well-reviewed Tomb Raider reboot added to their list of three free games.

But wait, that's not all

These are just the "Never Settle Forever" launch games, and AMD hinted that more games will be made available through the rewards program later this year.

"Games can be added to the program at any time. Customers who are patient or own all of the games being offered can hold onto their coupon until Dec. 31," said Hallock.

Sure enough, games like Crysis 3 and BioShock Infinite are conspicuously absent, even though they were both offered in the previous "Never Settle Reloaded" bundle along with Tomb Raider.

Oddly enough, you shouldn't 'settle' now

It may pay to wait to select the free game or games you are due, as funny as that may sound.

While "Never Settle Forever" is flexible in terms of adding games in the future, the redemption coupon for free games does not last forever - it expires on Dec. 31 and can only be used once.

"The coupon is only good for one redemption. You can't get a game in August and then two more in November. You have to redeem all of the games at one time," noted Hallock.

Waiting can be a gamble if you're forgetful when it comes to coupons, but that should be outweighed by the opportunity to add Crysis 3 and BioShock Infinite if you haven't played those must-have games yet.

"People who may have missed out on old game bundles, or who may have missed out on games they they want to fill in their collection with, can purchase a Radeon and fill in those blanks."