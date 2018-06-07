Canon takes the wraps off two new 70-200mm telephoto zooms

Canon has taken the wraps off two new 70-200mm telephoto zoom lenses, the 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM, which replaces Canon’s flagship 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM, and a more enthusiast-focused f/4L optic.

As you'd expect for a lens designed for pros, the 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM is resistant to both moisture and dust, and features fluorine-coated front and rear elements that allow for easy cleaning when on location.

The lens sports an eight-bladed circular aperture diaphragm which Canon says will deliver silky smooth out-of-focus backgrounds, while there's a 3.5-stop Image Stabilizer to compensate for camera shake.

EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM

The EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM weighs in at 780g, and features a Fluorine Coating to make it harder for dirt and water drops to adhere to the lens, as well as Super Spectra coatings to eliminate ghosting and flare.

The fluorite lens elements are also capable of correcting color aberrations, and will deliver high-resolution and high-contrast images, according to Canon, while the nine-blade circular aperture design should produce a pleasing bokeh effect.

The EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM also features a new Image Stabilizer unit that's based on the design of Canon’s EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM. This should deliver the equivalent effect of a shutter five stops faster, compared to the previous lens' three stops .

The lens' silent-operation autofocus can be tweaked manually and enables a close focusing distance of 1m, compared to the 1.2m on its predecessor.

Both lenses will be available this summer, with the The EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM priced at £1,299.99 and the EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM at £2,149.99. US and Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed.