Free broadband 'has backfired'

In terms of customer satisfaction, free broadband services have "backfired". That's the key finding of a new report by service-comparision site uSwitch.com .

TalkTalk and Orange come bottom of the log for broadband in eight out of 10 categories. The problems experienced by these companies contribute respectively to a record 2.8 million and 5.5 million home phone customers not satisfied. That's one in every three who use such services.

The report also comments that over 1.5 million new customers have signed up for broadband, while prices have fallen by 17 per cent, mostly due to the advent of free packages and bundle deals.

However, the advances have also meant a reduction in customer satisfaction of up to 16 per cent.

Indeed, the customer satisfaction gap between top and bottom providers has widened to 11 per cent for home phone and to 15 per cent for broadband.

The report also showed that value for money remains the most important factor for consumers. Despite this, 7.3 million home phone and almost 4 million broadband customers feel short-changed.

Here are some of the report's other key findings: