Trending

Blink's first smart doorbell camera can last up to two years on battery and costs a lot less than Ring

By

The Blink Video Doorbell has all the features at half the cost

The Blink Video Doorbell on the front of a white house.
(Image credit: Amazon / Blink)

Smart home company Blink has just taken the wraps off its first-ever smart doorbell camera at Amazon's annual Hardware and Services event.

According to Amazon, the Blink Video Doorbell can be installed both wired and wirelessly and has a two-year battery life. 

Other specs include 1080p HD day and night video, two-way audio, chime app alerts, and the ability to connect to and sound your existing in-home chime.

Of course, what folks will find most appealing about the Blink Video Doorbell is its price – it's just $49 (around £37, AU$70).

The Blink Floodlight Cam mounted on the side of a house.

(Image credit: Blink/Amazon)

In addition to the Doorbell, Blink announced two more devices that can keep an eye on every corner of your house.

Among them, the Blink Floodlight Camera is a battery-powered LED mount that works with Blink Outdoor that can act as a motion-triggered floodlight for the back yard. There's also a new Blink Solar Panel Mount that supplies a nonstop sustainable charge from the sun for Blink Outdoor. 

These devices are available for pre-order from Amazon, but they unfortunately aren't quite as cheap as the Video Doorbell: the Blink Floodlight Camera mount will start at $39 (around £28, AU$55), or you can buy a Blink Floodlight Camera bundle with Blink Outdoor starting at $139. The Blink Solar Panel Mount bundled with Blink Outdoor will start at $129 (around £95, AU$180). 

For now, these devices are US-only, but we're expecting to hear some news about global availability in the next few weeks.

Nick Pino
Nick Pino

Nick Pino is the Senior Editor of Home Entertainment at TechRadar and covers TVs, headphones, speakers, video games, VR and streaming devices. He's written for TechRadar, GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade, and he has a degree in computer science he's not using if anyone wants it.
See more Smart Home news