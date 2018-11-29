The best printer for Mac 2018: top printers for your Apple device

If you have a Mac, be it a traditional PC, an iMac all-in-one, or a MacBook, and you do a lot of printing, then you'll want the best printer for your Mac device.

It also means you've come to the right place, as we've listed the very best printers for Mac, and with our own price comparison tool, you'll also get recommendations for the best prices as well, ensuring you get a brilliant deal.

Getting the best printer for your Mac means ensuring that it can easily connect to your Apple product either via wires or wirelessly. The best printers for Macs will also be capable of high print quality. Many of us use Macs for creative work, so we need Mac printers that will do our work justice.

1. Canon Pixma TS8050

A brilliant all-round printer for Macs

Print speed: 15 ppm black, 10 ppm colour | Print resolution: 9,600 x 2,400 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, B5, DL (Envelope) | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Dimensions: 372 x 324 x 139mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 6.5kg

Compact

Great print quality

Cost

Expensive to run

The Canon Pixma TS8050 is a brilliant all-round printer for Macs that can print, scan and copy, all from one compact device. It can connect to your home network wirelessly, which makes it perfect for printing from MacBooks and iPhones and its use of six single ink cartridges means you only need to change the color you run out of (rather than the whole lot) which can make it more affordable to run as time goes on.

2. Canon Pixma Pro-100S

A fantastic photo printer for Macs

Print speed: 34 seconds | Print resolution: 4800 x 2400 dpi | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Dimensions: 689 x 385 x 215 mm | Weight: 19.7kg

Excellent colour and mono prints

Relatively fast

Comparatively high cost of ink

Dye-based inks less resilient

The Canon Pixma Pro-100S is, in our view, the best photo printer you can buy today for Mac computers, thanks to its excellent print quality, and the fact that it can also handle large paper sizes, such as A3.

We also love the fact that this printer is fast, and can dash off a 4 x 6-inch photo in just 34 seconds. As with the Canon Pixma TS8050 it is also wireless, again making it ideal for printing from MacBooks, iPhones and iPads. Canon's impressive build quality is also evident in this great printer.

3. Epson EcoTank ET-4550

A printer that comes with two years' worth of ink

Print speed: 33ppm | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, Envelopes (C4, C6, DL, No. 10), 9 x 13cm, 10 x 15cm, 13 x 18cm, 13 x 20cm, 20 x 25cm, 10 x 14.8cm | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Dimensions: 515‎ x 360 x 241mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 7.4kg

Money saving EcoTank ink system

Three-year warranty

Not the fastest printer

Small paper tray

Apple has recently been touting its green credentials, especially the fact that the new MacBook Air and Mac mini are made out of recycled aluminum, and if you're as ecologically-conscious as Apple is, then you'll want an eco printer to connect up to your Mac.

The Epson EcoTank ET-4550 helps save the environments – and your money – by allowing you to refill the printer using ink bottles, rather than wasteful cartridges. Epson also includes two years of ink with the package, which means no more expensive cartridges and instead, you have enough material to deliver 11,000 pages worth of black and colour inks (that's 700ml worth of liquid).

4. Epson PictureMate PM-400

A brilliant easy-to-use printer for your Mac

Print speed: 36 seconds for 4 x 6-inch borderless photo | Print resolution: 5,760 x 1,440 | Paper capacity: 50 sheets | Dimensions: 249 x 384 x 200mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 1.81kg

Build quality

Lightweight

Slow print speed

Pricey

One of the biggest selling points of Macs is that they "just work". You don't have to mess around with settings or go through long, complex setup procedures. Because of this, you'll likely want a printer that's just as simple to setup and use, which is why the Epson PictureMate PM-400 is one of our picks of the best printers for Mac, as it's incredibly easy to use. It has a nice design that fits in nicely whether you have it at home or in the office, and it's small enough to tuck away and even carry around with you.

5. Epson SureColor SC-P800

One of the best photo printers for professionals

Print speed: 3 pages a minute | Print resolution: 2,880 x 1,440 | Paper capacity: 120 sheets | Dimensions: 684‎ x 376 x 250 mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 19.5kg

Large print sizes

LCD screen

Expensive

Can be difficult to use for beginners

If you're a professional photographer, it's very likely that you use a Mac to edit your photos on. It's also very likely that you'll need a professional photo printer that does your photos justice, as well as being able to handle large print sizes for displays and galleries. This is why the Epson SureColor SC-P800 is on this list of the best Mac printers. It's expensive, but it offers a wide range of features, professional color calibration and even tools for fine artists. This is not a photo printer for beginners wanting to print out a few holiday snaps, but if you work with photos for your profession, this is the best printer for you.

6. Canon PIXMA TS9150

Amazing print quality - for a price

Print speed: ISO 15ppm black, 10ppm colour | Print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200 | Paper capacity: 120 sheets | Dimensions: 372 x 324 x 140 mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 6.7g

Great print quality

Lovely design

Expensive

Slow to print

If you're looking for a great all-round printer which doesn't skimp on print quality then the PIXMA TS9150, Canon's flagship printer, is the printer for you. It's an expensive product, but considering the sheer quality of its printouts, it's well worth the cash if you use your Mac for photo editing and digital art.

It also has an attractive design that will appeal to many people who admire Apple's aesthetics. While the looks of your printer may not seem that important, it does mean you don't feel the need to try and hide it away out of sight if you're using it at home alongside your iMac or HomePod.

7. HP T6B82A Color LaserJet Pro

A very good laser printer for Macs

Print speed: 12ppm | Print resolution: 600 x 600 | Paper sizes: Letter, Legal, A4, A5, B5, Statement, Executive | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 420 x 421.7 x 532mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 18.7kg

Entry-level price

All-in-one

Not the fastest

Price per print is high

The HP T6B82A Color LaserJet Pro is a good entry-level laser printer that is great for small office and home use, and it works brilliantly with Macs. It strikes a very good balance between print quality and price, as it's cheaper than many other laser printers. It can also scan and photo copy, and it's pretty fast as well when it comes to printouts. If you're looking for an affordable laser printer and all-in-one, then this is a great choice for your Mac.

8. HP Deskjet 3630 Wireless

Small, affordable and smartly designed

Print speed: Varies depending on document | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, Borderless A4, Borderless A5, Borderless B5 | Paper capacity: 60 sheets | : | Weight: 4.2kg

SGD $79 View at HP Singapore

Compact

Cheap to buy

Ink can be expensive

Basic paper handling

The Deskjet 3630 is a fantastic – and cheap – printer that's ideal for Mac owners who want a compact and stylish printer to match their MacBook or iMac, but who don't want to pay a huge amount for the privilege. It's wireless, so it can be easily placed in your home or office, and it supports AirPrint. Just be wary as its ink cartridges can be pricey when picked up from shops. It doesn't quite have the build quality of HP's more expensive Envy models, but if you're looking for an initially cheap model that catches the eye when sat on a shelf, the Deskjet 3630 is a great printer for your Mac.