Belgium vs France live stream: how to watch Nations League semi-final online from anywhere

These two neighbouring rivals face off in Turin tonight in what looks like being a fascinating semi-final clash. Read on to find out how to watch Belgium vs France online and get a Nations League live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Belgium booked their place in the last four after claiming top spot in League A Group 2 ahead of England and Denmark, while the French edged past current Nation League champions Portugal to take top spot in Group 3.

With time seemingly running out for Belgium's 'Golden Generation' to finally claim a tournament win, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Buyne and Eden Hazard will be intent on taking a step closer to silverware with a win against their local rivals in Italy this evening.

Roberto Martinez will be without key defender Thomas Meunier, whilst wide forwards Dries Mertens and Jeremy Doku are also unavailable through injury, while France boss Didier Deschamps will have to make do without midfielder enforcer N’Golo Kante.

Follow our guide to get a Belgium vs France live stream and watch the UEFA Nations League online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Belgium vs France from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Italy vs Spain live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Belgium vs France from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Sky Sports Football channel. The game is set to kick-off at 7.45pm BST, with coverage of the game starting at 7pm BST. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Nations League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch the Nations League online in US without cable

Tonight's Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League semi-final is being shown on ESPN2 as well as Spanish language stations TUDN and Univision. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT, and if you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Belgium vs France FREE without cable If you haven't already got them as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes at least one of the channels, and great-value Sling TV makes for one of the best options. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more, for just $35 a month. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes ABC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, and NBC. You also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial.

Belgium vs France live stream: how to watch UEFA Nations League online in Canada

Unfortunately it appears no Canadian broadcaster will be showing the match in the region. With the VPN route we've outlined above, you may be able to tune in to the match by changing your location to somewhere else in the world and watch there. But be aware that you'll likely need some kind of credit card details based in that country.

How to watch Belgium vs France: live stream Nations League semi-final in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show UEFA Nations League fixtures this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch the Belgium vs France semi-final in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 5.45am AEDT in the early on Friday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Belgium vs France live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport 7 is showing Belgium vs France in New Zealand, with the match set to begin at 7.45am NZDT on Friday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Belgium vs France: live stream Nations League semi-final action online in India