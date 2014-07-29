Creative SB Inferno headset courts desktop, mobile and PS4 gamers

The Creative SB Inferno gaming headset has been officially launched in the UK and it's looking to cater for pretty much any type of gamer.

With PC, Mac, mobile and PS4 gamers all on its radar, the SB Inferno has almost every avenue covered - that is except for Xbox One, which has been left out of the supporting cast.

It features a detachable, noise cancelling microphone, in-line volume control, powerful audio playback for games, music and movies thanks to 40mm full spectrum audio drivers and a comfortable design.

A quick look at the price for the Creative SB Inferno and the affordable £39.99 tag reveals this set of cans is directed more at the casual gaming market as well as more serious players, and it goes on sale from today.