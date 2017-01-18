Audio books are now just a tap away on Sonos speakers

Still catching up on all that holiday reading you put off? If you own a Sonos system, you may be able to catch up on your book backlog (booklog?) as easily as listening with the inclusion of audio books on the smart speaker.

Sonos is teaming up with leading nonvisual book purveyor Audiobooks.com to allows audio book subscribers access to over 100,000 spoken books from their speaker system. The program has been undergoing beta testing late last year, and is now available to the public.

To get started, you'll need to open the up the Sonos controller app (available for iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows) and scroll down to "Add Music Services." From there, you can just select the newly added Audiobooks.com logo and boom - now you have access to your verbal library on your Sonos speaker!

Of course, you'll still need to be an Audiobooks.com subscriber, which allows users to download one audio book a month, starting at $14.95 (about £12/AU$20).

Aural tradition

Amazon-owned competitor Audible used to be a part of the Sonos ecosystem, but eventually dropped support for the feature, leaving audio book fans to rely on workarounds to get their spoken word fix on Sonos until now. Coincidentally, Amazon Echo owners can still access Audible content on their smart speaker - surprising no one.

Audiobooks.com is no stranger to venturing beyond smartphones and tablets. The service is also available on Android Auto, CarPlay, Apple TV, and select General Motors, Jaguar, and Land Rover vehicles. Sonos has also supported a variety of audio apps, to include the likes of Bandcamp.

That said, the service does still support a standard iOS and Android app, so unless you're really all about hearing Tina Fey narrate her Bossypants memoir throughout your home, you can still opt to enjoy the service with a traditional set of headphones (and most likely any other Bluetooth-enabled speaker.)