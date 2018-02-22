Apple AirPods 2 and 3 could be coming in 2018 and 2019

Apple’s hugely successful wireless earphones look like they’re getting an upgrade this year, with another tweak coming next year too.

According to sources close to the project speaking to Bloomberg, Apple is going to release voice-activated Siri AirPods in 2018 and a waterproof pair in 2019.

The voice-activated pair will be able to wake when a user gives the “Hey Siri” command, much like the iPhone and Apple’s new HomePod.

Improved wireless connectivity

The 2019 pair will apparently be waterproof to the same extent as the iPhone X, which is really splash and rain-resistant, rather than truly waterproof like the Apple Watch, meaning you won’t be able to wear them in the pool.

Both pairs are going to benefit from improved wireless connectivity thanks to the inclusion of the upgraded W2 chip found in the Apple Watch 3, an improvement on the W1 chip that currently powers the AirPod Bluetooth connectivity.

The original AirPods seemed to come a little before their time, riding on the back of Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone. Even so, they were well received critically and – according to research firm NPD Group – accounted for 85% of the money spent in the US on wireless headphones since they launched.

Since their launch the wireless headphone market has become a lot busier, so it will be interesting to see if Apple can keep hold of its market dominance with its new iterations.

These are just unconfirmed reports at the moment so there's no guarantee on the product details or time-frames, but as we hear more we'll let you know.

Via TechCrunch