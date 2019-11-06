Apple's iOS 13.3 public beta is here to fix some annoying issues with your iPhone

Apple just released iOS 13.2 at the end of October, but it's already moving forward with what's next. The company has just launched the public beta build of iOS 13.3, and it's coming with some performance improvements as well as two new settings, 9to5Mac reports.

The iOS 13.3 beta appears to fix some of the iOS 13 problems we had when we found RAM management to be killing our background apps, though it remains to be seen to what degree and how widely that fix applies.

A previously announced feature is also finally coming. Apple's Communication Limits tool is now in Screen Time. This will allow you set time limits based on contacts in the phone. So, you could keep your kids from contacting certain people when they should be doing homework, or block some contacts altogether. The feature is added as part of the Screen Time tool, and effects not only texting and calling, but also video calls, according to MacRumors.

The update also makes it easier to get your face out of... your face. We'll explain There's a new setting that prevents the Memoji keyboard from showing up whenever you open the emoji keyboard.

This beta may not be as exciting as the iOS 13.2 update, which finally brought about the Deep Fusion camera feature to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. But, if the beta indicates some improvements are in store for iOS 13.3 when it comes as a proper public release, it will be a welcome update, especially as we wait for iOS 14.

If you're interested in testing it out, you can join Apple's beta program, which includes beta software for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.